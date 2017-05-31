Brooklyn man sentenced for injuring two police officers

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to five years in prison for leading police officers on a chase and dragging an officer with his vehicle.

Thomas LaForce's driver's license was also suspended for 10 years.

The chase happened on Feb. 24.

Brooklyn police officers tried to pull over LaForce, 34, when they recognized his vehicle from a prior theft case. LaForce refused to exit the vehicle and took off when the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle.

The officer was dragged a short distance.

After a short chase, LaForce crashed and flipped his vehicle.

The Brooklyn police officer who was dragged and a second officer who was also injured were both treated and released from a local hospital.

