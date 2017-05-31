Lorain Police Humane Officer looking for someone to adopt a traumatized dog

A Lorain Police Humane Officer is looking for someone to adopt a traumatized dog.

Leona is a four-year-old Rotty/Mastiff mix. The dog was shot in Cuyahoga County and rescued from the Cleveland Kennel and brought to the Friendship Animal Protective League.

Her right front leg had to be amputated and one toe on her left front foot was shot off.She is recovering well and is extremely strong, she is fearful of strangers and gets defensive to the point of lunging at them.

This might be comes of the trauma she has experienced or maybe it's the reason she was shot in the first place. She seems to be overly sensitive to fear or anxiousness in people.

She would need a very experienced large dog owner:

Single dog home

No young children

Minimal stairs

Large vehicle to travel in

A Lorain Police Humane Officer said once she trusts you she is loving and playful. If someone thinks they meet the qualifications and wants to take on a challenge with a reward you can only get by earning the love of a giant traumatized dog, contact Friendship APL and ask to speak with the executive manager.

