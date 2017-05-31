Future police officer gets birthday wish

Maple Heights officers helped make a little boy's dream come true.

Little PJ wants to be a police officer when he grows up so for his birthday his grandmother decided to do something special.

"Some boys like Spiderman, Superman, he likes the police," said the child's grandmother Diane Linston.

During their routine patrol, grandma arranged for a couple of officers to stop by their house to pay PJ a visit on his 5th birthday.

As you can see from the video above, PJ was very pleased with his birthday surprise. Happy Birthday!

