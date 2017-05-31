Damon Maloney joined Cleveland 19 News in December of 2016. It’s a return to Ohio where he spent nearly four years anchoring and reporting for the CBS affiliate in Youngstown.

Damon was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. He started his career in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. His work there earned him two Associated Press awards for coverage of a deadly EF-3 tornado in the city of Mena, Arkansas and a report on a shopping consumer scam.

Damon most recently was an anchor and reporter in Flint, Michigan. His coverage of the Flint Water Crisis contributed to the station earning a regional Edward R. Murrow award and a Michigan Emmy.

Damon and his wife, Lindsay, live in Cleveland. The two met while he was working in Youngstown. She’s an Ohio native, born in Columbia County.

Damon enjoys cooking, road trips and all things arts and entertainment. He graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Click here to e-mail Damon or find him on Facebook and Twitter @Dmaloneytv.