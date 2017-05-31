Camp Cheerful has spots available for kids, adults with special needs

For 70 years, Camp Cheerful in Strongsville has been welcoming kids and adults with disabilities to have the camp experience every typical child enjoys.

"When a child comes here, they are a child first. They are not a kid with a disability," said Connie Boros, vice president for recreation and sports for the Achievement Centers for Children that runs Camp Cheerful.

The camp still has spots available for this summer.

"They get to have fun. They get to participate. They get to make friends. They get to learn communication skills and all of those things that we hope for everybody," added Boros.

Camp starts on June 12 and ends the second week in August. There are day and overnight camps available. Prices start at $290 for a week of day camp -- comparable to many camps for kids without special needs.

This will be the fifth year that 9-year-old Adam Hawkins of Brunswick has been going to Camp Cheerful.

"When you come across the bridge coming into Camp Cheerful, Adam is kicking and happy and dancing in the backseat," said Kim Hawkins, Adam's mom. "There is always fun here. It's not like going to school, where it's structured. There's always fun."

