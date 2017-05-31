Lorain SWAT arrest alleged drug traffickers from Detroit

Around 7:30 a.m. on May 31 the Lorain Police Narcotics, Special Investigations Bureau and the Lorain Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of West. 17th Street.

Two Detroit men were arrested on drug trafficking related charges.

20-year-old Davonte Evans

29-year-old Artis Williams

Williams was also wanted by the Michigan Parole Authority for a parole violation stemming from a robbery case.

During the search warrant investigators found:

A revolver

A shotgun

25 packets of 8.5 grams of crack cocaine

15 packets containing 3.2 grams of heroin

Drug paraphernalia

Drug abuse instruments

The two men arrested recently moved from Detroit to Lorain and set up their drug trafficking business.

