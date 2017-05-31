Bay Village police remind people to lock their cars, doors and homes

Surveillance video from a Bay Village home shows a car pull up to driveway, a man jumps out runs up to a vehicle, pulls on the door handle, when he realizes it locked he jumps back in a waiting car and they drive away. All of that took less than 20 seconds.

"It's mostly just a crime of opportunity," Bay Village Police Lt. Calvin Holliday said.

Holliday said don't give would be thieves the chance to take your possessions. He said people often have a false sense of security, even in Bay.

"As much as we'd like to say that everything can remain unlocked here in Bay Village your best bet is to be aware of your surroundings, be good neighbors, watch for their houses and their property," Holliday said.

On Thursday, May 25 a car was stolen and several other vehicles had items taken from them just East of Basset and Lincoln Roads. Holliday recommends people put their valuables in the house.

It's also important for people to lock their car; Don't leave keys in the vehicle; Lock your home and close your garage door.

One more thing that authorities say, be careful what your leave on the tree lawn on trash pickup day. Things like this will a thief a tell-tell sign of what's in your house and they'll come and steal it from you.

"We've had actually had people come into homes where people were in the backyard working. If you're leaving your property no matter how short the duration, like you said, 15 minutes, lock your stuff up," Holliday said.

"A lot of it is drug related, but some of it isn't drug related. I'm sorry, the picking are easy in the suburbs and it's not just Bay Village. It happens in all the suburbs."

Lt. Holliday said don't hesitate to call police if you see suspicious activity or people. The stolen car and the people who took it have not been found. As always, police are asking for the public's help to find both.

