Foster Care activist finally gets dream home

A local activist finally achieved her goal of creating a home for youth who have aged out of foster care. Kevinee Gilmore has worked as a Foster Care activist for the past 15 years.

She's also the mind behind the "Hashtag Foster Care" campaign that has received national attention and recognition. After growing up in the system she saw a gap in support for young people who have aged out of foster care, but have no place to lean on for help.

"I know what it feels like to be homeless. I know what it feels like to be evicted," Gilmore said.

Last year Gilmore began working toward her goal of creating a home for foster youth who needed a place to stay and support. She bought a home to renovate for the cause, but vandals ransacked the property and stole thousands of dollars worth of material.

Gilmore said the incident was devastating, but this year she worked hard to purchase a new home.

"I was scared to even attempt to do this again," Gilmore said.

Before the cruelty of strangers ruined her dream, but now she's found people to help build it back. Local contractors have agreed to volunteer their time every week to fix up the house and make it a save haven for those who need it.

Gilmore said it hasn't been easy, but she calls its her life mission to help these young people need.

"It's a testament to other foster youth that it's going to be bad before its good, and good before its great, but there really is light at the end of the tunnel," Gilmore said.

People who want to know more about her and her cause can click here.

