Interstate painting efforts will prompt lane closures in NE Ohio this week

Crews will have single lane closures on Interstate 90 eastbound over the GVV Bridge for bridge painting operations during off-peak travel times until Saturday.

All lanes will open two hours prior to downtown events.

Overnight Wednesday, May 31, crews will close I-77 south between I-90 and I-490 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to perform striping operations. Motorists will be detoured via I-90 west to I-71 south to SR 176 south to I-480.

There will be no access to I-77 south from East 14th Street or East 21st Street during the I-77 south closure. Beginning at approximately 11 p.m. or after Indians’ game traffic clears, there will be no access to I-77 south from Orange Avenue until 6 a.m. Motorists needing access to I-77 south can use Broadway Avenue.

Overnight Wednesday, May 31, crews will close one lane of I-490 west between East 55th Street and I-77 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to perform striping operations.

When this work is complete, the ramp from East 55th Street/I-490 west to I-77 north will reopen.

Overnight Thursday, June 1, crews will close the right two lanes of I-90 east over the GVV Bridge at 9 p.m.and after all traffic has cleared from downtown events, the right lane of I-90 west over the #GVVBridge will close until 6 a.m.

There will be no access to I-90 west from East 9th Street or Ontario Street once the I-90 west lane closures goes into effect. Motorists can access I-90 west by using I-77 south to I-490 west.

On Friday, June 2, crews will reduce I-77 north to one lane between I-490 and I-90 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3 in order to perform striping operations.

