Do you remember where you were for LeBron's Game 5 against Detroit? Mark Schwab shares a story from the Tribe press box

Ten years ago, on March 31, 2007, LeBron James scored 48 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 5 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

James scores the Cavaliers' final 25 points that night, and the Cavs would later advance to the NBA Finals.

Never mind that they were promptly swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

Below is an anecdote from Cleveland 19 sports anchor Mark Schwab, who was in the Indians' press box during the game:

I had an interesting place to watch that game, the press box of (then) Jacob's Field. The Indians were also playing Detroit, the Tigers were in town. The baseball game was over and a lot of us media types were in the press box just watching what was clearly becoming a historic night for LeBron. Writers were still pounding out their game stories around us, and that included writers from Detroit who were in town to cover the Tigers, presumably Pistons fans. Eventually the game stories were either finished, or put on the back-burner, and what James was doing got everybody's attention. Remember that moment or two where Sasha Pavlovic decided he was going to try and help with some of the heavy lifting so he put up a few errant jumpers? The first time he did it, those of us from Cleveland were screaming, "Why is he trying to score?" The next time he clunked a jumper even the Detroit guys were laughing and saying, "What is he doing?" Even the Detroit guys knew that was LeBron's night. The game ended, the Cavs won, and like anybody else rooting for the Cavs that night, I left thinking, "How far can this guy take us?" We found out last year.

Do you remember where you were?

