State rep from Dayton area wants to build 2 new regional airports in Ohio

A state rep from the Dayton area wants to build two new regional airports in Ohio.

One of them would be built in Ravenna, just north of the turnpike. The other would be in the southern part of the state.

The hope is each airport would serve as a regional hub for a major airline.

Jim Miller, an Ohio House rep from Dayton, says this would bolster business in Ohio by attracting more corporate headquarters. Each airport would cost about $4 billion to $5 billion to build, and the money would come from state bonds and federal funding.

The only catch is opposition from other major airports like Cleveland Hopkins, Columbus John Glenn, and Cincinnati CVG.

