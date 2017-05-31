Standing ovation: Graduation ceremony crowd remembers girls killed in Coventry Township crash

It was a somber graduation ceremony at Coventry Middle School on Wednesday, where students and staff remembered two girls struck and killed by a car while walking along an area road Sunday night.

There was a standing ovation for the girls at Wednesday's ceremony.

Classmates remembered Amber Thoma and Taylor Galloway as bright and vibrant young girls.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Charges have not yet been filed against the driver who hit them.

