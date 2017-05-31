If the NBA Finals were a pickup game, what would that look like? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

If the NBA Finals were a pickup game, what would that look like?

Posted by Christopher Dellecese, Sr. Sports Producer
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland 19 sports anchors Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab were wondering what a pickup game might look like, if using the players involved in this year's NBA Finals.

So they put some bubble gum in a dish and picked a couple of squads.

Here's how it played out:

1. Lebron

2. Kevin Durant

3. Kyrie Irving

4. Steph Curry

5. Draymond Green

6. Kevin Love

7. Klay Thompson

8. Tristan Thompson

9. JR Smith

10. Andre Iguodala

11. Javale McGee

12. Kyle Korver

13. Deron Williams

14. Shaun Livingston

15. David West

16. Richard Jefferson

TONY’S TEAM

LeBron James
Steph Curry
Draymond Green
Tristan  Thompson
J.R. Smith
Kyle Korver
Deron Williams
Richard Jefferson

MARK’S TEAM

Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Love
Klay Thompson
Andre Iguodala
Javale McGee
Shaun Livingston
David West

Who do you think would win?

