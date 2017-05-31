If the NBA Finals were a pickup game, what would that look like?

Cleveland 19 sports anchors Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab were wondering what a pickup game might look like, if using the players involved in this year's NBA Finals.

So they put some bubble gum in a dish and picked a couple of squads.

Here's how it played out:

1. Lebron

2. Kevin Durant

3. Kyrie Irving

4. Steph Curry

5. Draymond Green

6. Kevin Love

7. Klay Thompson

8. Tristan Thompson

9. JR Smith

10. Andre Iguodala

11. Javale McGee

12. Kyle Korver

13. Deron Williams

14. Shaun Livingston

15. David West

16. Richard Jefferson

TONY’S TEAM

LeBron James

Steph Curry

Draymond Green

Tristan Thompson

J.R. Smith

Kyle Korver

Deron Williams

Richard Jefferson

MARK’S TEAM

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Kevin Love

Klay Thompson

Andre Iguodala

Javale McGee

Shaun Livingston

David West

Who do you think would win?

