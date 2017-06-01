How to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The first game of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is being played in Oakland, so unless you're heading out to California, let's explore some of the other exciting options to watch tonight's game.

The game begins at 9 p.m. and will air on ABC.

One option would be to watch the game in the comforts of your own home, but why do that when the Q will be hosting the Official Road Game Watch Party? Fans can watch the Quicken Loans Arena's HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard. There will also be mock-player intros, entertainment performances, the Cavs mascots, and more to create a game-like environment.

Tickets will be available on Cavs.com, at the Q's box office, or at Northeast Ohio Drug Mart locations. Admission proceeds for the watch parties will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

Bud Light will also be hosting Official Watch Parties at more than 50 area bars and restaurants with promotional giveaways and more.

Click here for the full series schedule.

