Suspect arrested, another on the run after west side police pursuit

Police from several jurisdictions were involved in a police chase early Thursday morning.

The chase started in North Ridgeville and ended in a crash near the intersection of Clague Road and Detroit Avenue in Westlake, according to police. The chase went through several communities, including Rocky River.

Two people fled from the scene initially, but Westlake police arrested one suspect. The search for another suspect continues.

#BREAKING westlake police make one arrest in connection to this chase that ended near Detroit Ave and clauge road @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/91wsrakwcl — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) June 1, 2017

When a Cleveland 19 News crew arrived to the scene of the crash, police and state troopers were towing away a dark blue Lexus.

