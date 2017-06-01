Cavs unveil new logo for 2017-18 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday a new logo and branding colors for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The Cavs say they are "modernizing the look of the brand while linking the past and present into the future."

The new logos will include the "C-Sword" as the primary symbol. The "C" will still be incorporated. A new "Shield" symbol will be used. The new global logo features a shield, the "C-Sword," new text, and the color black.

In 2017-18, we'll simplify and modernize the Cavs brand to reflect our team evolution and franchise growth.

The team's colors will now include black, which was officially introduced as a permanent addition to the Cavaliers colors.

The team worked with Nike, Inc. to develop the new designs. A newly designed Cavs uniform will be unveiled later this summer. Recently, the team also announced a partnership with Goodyear for next year. The logos will feature a "Wingfoot" symbol on the jersey.

There were mixed reactions to the new branding on social media.

Exactly the wrong moves. "C" logo is great but its refined curves don't match pointy block letters. Should've gone back to mid-2000's style — T Juettner (@Etruscan_Raider) May 31, 2017

Apparel featuring the new logo and color theme can already be ordered online at the Cavs Teamshop.

