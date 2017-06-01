Kyrie's unreal handles land him on video game cover

Kyrie Irving's dribbling skills and maneuvers to get to the basket almost seem impossible, and could be compared to something you see in video games. Now, he is featured on the cover of a video game.

The NBA 2K franchise announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard will be featured on the cover of "NBA 2K18." The game is scheduled to be released on Sept. 19.

We’re excited to announce defending NBA world champion @KyrieIrving as cover athlete for #NBA2K18! https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/dse0c7PdUD — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) June 1, 2017

No other Cavs player has graced a cover of the NBA 2K video game franchise. LeBron James was featured on the cover in 2014, but he was a member of the Miami Heat at the time.

Check out some of Kyrie's best crossovers from this year:

There is a "Madden Curse," but let's hope there is no such thing as an "NBA 2K Curse."

