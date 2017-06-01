Watch LeBron turn into the "Ultimate Warrior"

The local clothing company GV Art + Apparel shared a timelapse video on social media of an artist transforming LeBron James into the Ultimate Warrior.

Game Day! Get pumped & RT if you're ready for Battle tonight! Shirt available online now & in both stores at 11am! Let's Go! #DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/dNGjTeStmQ — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) June 1, 2017

The design comes ahead of the NBA Finals Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, the "three-match" between the two teams.

Flashing back to last year, LeBron sported an "Ultimate Warrior" t-shirt, whether it was a subtle jab at the Warriors or not, while getting off the airplane after their championship victory.

