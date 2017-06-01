9 Cleveland restaurants to visit to absolutely destroy some curr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

9 Cleveland restaurants to visit to absolutely destroy some curry

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't the only ones who hopefully destroy Curry during Game 1 on the NBA Finals. 

Here is a list of the best places to tear into some curry, according to Yelp! users. (Chew on that, Stephen Curry ... instead of your mouth guard.)

1. Cleveland Tiffin-Punjabi Dhaba

The restaurant at 4630 Warrensville Center Road is rated as the best place to get curry around Cleveland. A Yelp! reviewer said it's the "best authentic Indian food I've ever tasted."

2. Choolaah Indian BBQ

The Orange Village restaurant at 27100 Chagrin Blvd. serves food in a similar way as Chipotle, according to one Yelp! reviewer

3. Map of Thailand

The restaurant is located at 3710 Payne Ave. 

4. Thai Thai

 The restaurant is in Lakewood at 13735 Madison Ave. Yelp! reviewers said there are a variety of sweet and spicy curry items on the menu

5. Townhall 

The Ohio City spot on West 25th Street in Cleveland has spicy curry chicken noodles on its menu. 

6. Bac Asian American Bistro & Bar

This American-Fusion restaurant in Tremont has avocado green curry and red curry on the menu

7. Pura Vida

The vegan restaurant in downtown Cleveland at 170 Euclid Ave. has African peanut stew on the menu with sweet potatoes, curry and peanuts. A Yelp! reviewer said the stew is heavy on peanut flavor, but mixes well with curry

8. Bangkok Thai Cuisine

The restaurant at 5359 Mayfield Road has an extensive list of curry options on the menu. Customers can decide how spicy they want their curry to be. 

9.Banana Blossom Thai Cuisine

The restaurant is at 2800 Clinton Ave. in Ohio City. Yelp! reviewers said the Masaman curry -- a sweet, milder curry with lemon grass, peanuts and cinnamon -- is a favorite dish on the menu

