9 Cleveland restaurants to visit to absolutely destroy some curry

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't the only ones who hopefully destroy Curry during Game 1 on the NBA Finals.
Here is a list of the best places to tear into some curry, according to Yelp! users. (Chew on that, Stephen Curry ... instead of your mouth guard.)
1. Cleveland Tiffin-Punjabi Dhaba
The restaurant at 4630 Warrensville Center Road is rated as the best place to get curry around Cleveland. A Yelp! reviewer said it's the "best authentic Indian food I've ever tasted."
The Orange Village restaurant at 27100 Chagrin Blvd. serves food in a similar way as Chipotle, according to one Yelp! reviewer.
Read Joanna T.'s review of Choolaah Indian BBQ on Yelp
The restaurant is located at 3710 Payne Ave.
Read Nikki M.'s review of Map of Thailand on Yelp
4. Thai Thai
The restaurant is in Lakewood at 13735 Madison Ave. Yelp! reviewers said there are a variety of sweet and spicy curry items on the menu.
5. Townhall
The Ohio City spot on West 25th Street in Cleveland has spicy curry chicken noodles on its menu.
6. Bac Asian American Bistro & Bar
This American-Fusion restaurant in Tremont has avocado green curry and red curry on the menu.
7. Pura Vida
The vegan restaurant in downtown Cleveland at 170 Euclid Ave. has African peanut stew on the menu with sweet potatoes, curry and peanuts. A Yelp! reviewer said the stew is heavy on peanut flavor, but mixes well with curry.
8. Bangkok Thai Cuisine
The restaurant at 5359 Mayfield Road has an extensive list of curry options on the menu. Customers can decide how spicy they want their curry to be.
The restaurant is at 2800 Clinton Ave. in Ohio City. Yelp! reviewers said the Masaman curry -- a sweet, milder curry with lemon grass, peanuts and cinnamon -- is a favorite dish on the menu.
