BBB advises fans don't buy NBA Finals tickets with gift cards

The Better Business Bureau is advising fans don't buy NBA Finals tickets with gift cards.

"You don't want to wire money to someone to get tickets, you don't want to buy I-Tunes gift cards to pay for tickets," BBB of Greater Cleveland Sue McConnell said.

McConnell said just don't meet somebody and hand them over a bunch a cash. The cheapest tickets on StubHub as of June 1 at 1 p.m were $339.

"Somebody is telling you they can get you a ticket for a 100 dollars, I don't think they could," McConnell said.



Cavs versus the Warriors for the NBA crown -- deja vu all over again?

Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning consumers to use caution when buying tickets through online re-sellers, online classified ads, and scalpers hawking tickets outside the stadium.

Last year, police arrested several people who were caught selling fake tickets on the street for games three and four of the NBA Finals.

Your best defense? Do your research.

When purchasing tickets through an online broker, look for the BBB Accredited Business seal on its website and check its BBB Business Profile and BBB rating at bbb.org.

BBB also provides customer reviews and customer complaint details.

Be cautious of emails or social media postings claiming to have free tickets or unbelievable deals.

If you buy tickets through an online site, choose a seller with a long history of satisfied customers.

Deceptive ticket resellers can also mimic the websites of genuine box offices and event venues. Check the spelling of the URL to make sure you are on the site you think you’re on.

Ticket buyers also should be wary of sellers who try to lure you from a legitimate site to another site for a “private” transaction.

Don't buy from sellers who say you must pay via wire transfer, gift cards, or prepaid money cards. Along with cash, these are preferred payment methods for scam artists.

Use a credit card to make the purchase so you have some recourse. Before entering your credit card information online, be sure the site has “https://” at the beginning of the website address. This means the site is encrypted and safer for use.

