LAPD not releasing LeBron hate crime surveillance video

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are not currently releasing surveillance video in connection with the LeBron James hate crime investigation.

According to the LAPD Public Information Director in a conversation with Cleveland 19 News, the video could be released if there was a suspect they were looking for, but right now there is not.

We’ve asked if that means there is already a person of interest or suspect in custody or if the video didn’t record the suspect. We’ll let you know what we find out.

Wednesday, LeBron’s home in the 200 block of S. Rockingham was vandalized around 6:44 a.m. West Los Angeles police officers received the vandalism call to his home when the caller stated that a racial slur was spray painted on LeBron’s private gate. LAPD officers arrived and the slur was painted over.

The property management was advised and the incident remains under investigation.

