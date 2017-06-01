Security vigilant, no problems at LeBron's Bath Twp Home

Since the incident where a racial slur was spray painted on the entrance gate of LeBron James' LA home, police said there have been no problems to report at James' Bath Township home.

"It's obviously a concern, and it heightens our awareness. We have not had any instance like that. It's been really, really quiet around his house. We've met with their security recently in preparation of the playoffs here and to anticipate what will happen when we win," said Chief Michael McNeely of the Bath Township.

Off-duty Bath Township Police provide 24/7 security for Lebron's home.

Judi Mickle and Kelly Tober walk by Lebron's Idlebrook Drive home almost every day. They work right around the corner. Everyone, they say, has Lebron's back, especially after the LA incident.

"Like Lebron said on the news when he was being interviewed, thank goodness he and his family are okay, but it's just some ignorant person that's doing

stuff like that," said Judi Mickle.

Dan Dotson has been working on the house that's right next door to Lebron's. He has a view through the trees of the multi-million dollar property. Mostly

though, he says he sees fans rolling through the neighbor, no one that would be looking to do anything that wasn't on the up and up.

"I don't think anybody would dare try that here. Everybody loves Lebron. I don't know about L.A., but here, you gotta love him," said Dotson.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.