Police say suspect in custody after man, woman shot on Cleveland's east side

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police say a 50-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were shot in Cleveland on Thursday.

The shooting took place near Westburn and Hillsboro roads on Cleveland's east side around 3 p.m. That is near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Noble Road.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

