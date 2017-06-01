Massillon police trying to improve relationships with the younger generation

Police are attempting to build a better relationship with the Massillon community. Investigators are bringing back the old school trading cards to the younger generation.

The message of duties that a police officer entails tends to get lost. The Massillon Police Department is working to create a positive relationship with the community.

The concept of handing out trading cards recently came upon. The trading cards were originally handed out during DARE programs at local schools

Sargent of the Massillon Police Department Brian Muntean said he wants to build relationships with children in the area.

"It more or less helps break the ice with kids and initiates conversation," Muntean said.

The idea of the trading cards helps children understand police officers duties.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's good to get awareness out to the kids," Massillon resident Stephanie Bagnoli said.

Bagnoli said a lot of children think of police as bad guys.

"It's good to let them know they are the good guys, Bagnoli said.

Sgt. Muntean looks forward to the community building a relationship with the police department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.