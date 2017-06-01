Make Believe Family Fun Center ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale Now! - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Make Believe Family Fun Center ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale Now!

Make Believe - Super Adventure Package for Two People for the Price of One!

Make Believe Parma is 27,000 square feet of FUN! This family-focused indoor entertainment venue offers arcade games, ropes course, laser tag, a ninja climbing wall, a rock-climbing wall, a Ballocity/soft playground, bumper cars, party rooms, a Cafe and more. This highly interactive social experience is great for families to make wonderful memories together.

"SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" for Two People for the Price of One!!!

The "SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" includes the following four attactions for up to three hours:

  • Ballocity
  • Laser Arena
  • Mini Bowling
  • Bumper Cars
  • PLUS a $5 game card for the arcade

Restrictions

  • Certificate good for "SUPER ADVANTAGE PACKAGE" only, for two people
  • No cash back on certificate
  • Not valid with other offers
  • Valid Monday-Friday, excluding Holidays
  • Customer may participate in additional attractions for additional fees
  • Promotional Value will expire 1 year(s) from the date of purchase

Purchase Agreement

  • Your voucher can be found in your emailed receipt or here: My Account Portal
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events
  • Cleveland 19 Just Pay Half & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments
  • Voucher(s) not redeemable for cash

About MAKE BELIEVE

Location:

Make Believe Family Fun Center - Parma

8303 Day Drive
Parma, OH 44129

