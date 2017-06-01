Make Believe Family Fun Center ~ Half Price Tickets on Sale Now!

Make Believe Parma is 27,000 square feet of FUN! This family-focused indoor entertainment venue offers arcade games, ropes course, laser tag, a ninja climbing wall, a rock-climbing wall, a Ballocity/soft playground, bumper cars, party rooms, a Cafe and more. This highly interactive social experience is great for families to make wonderful memories together.
"SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" for Two People for the Price of One!!!
The "SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" includes the following four attactions for up to three hours:
Click Here to Purchase Now & Print on Demand!
Make Believe Family Fun Center - Parma
8303 Day Drive
Parma, OH 44129
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.