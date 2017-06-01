Akron man accused of being in possession of 400 grams of heroin

An Akron man has been indicted on charges involving heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl and firearms. An eight-count indictment was filed charging 32-year-old Glen Sheffield with possession and distribution of:

Heroin

Carfentanil

Furanyl Fentanyl

He was arrested on May 3 and found to possess more than kilogram each of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as nearly 400 grams heroin, 107 grams of carfentanil, 2 grams of furanyl fentanyl and 107 grams of substance containing both carfentanil and furanyl fentanyl according to the indictment.

Investigators said Sheffield also possessed a Sturm Ruger semi-automatic 9mm handgun, a Springfield D9 semi-automatic handgun, a Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun, and ammunition, despite prior felony convictions for possession of heroin and cocaine in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

