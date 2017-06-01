Vehicle strikes 1-year-old in Akron driveway, child hospitalized in critical condition

A 1-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Akron.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 1200 block of Lily Street. Authorities said a relative was backing out of a driveway when the child was hit.

The girl is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.