This is it: The 'Q' turns wine and gold as Cavs fans pour in for Game 1

The Finals begin Thursday night and the Cleveland Cavaliers have one goal in mind -- and that's to secure another NBA Championship.

Game 1 may not be in town but your would think it is, the way fans poured into the Q, greeted by sunny skies, music, Moondog and Sir CC.

Real fans have cleared out their schedules and pulled out their Cavs gear as they prepare to cheer their team on to the finish line.

The sea of wine and gold has become a way of life not only downtown Cleveland, but in all of northeast Ohio.

There's no better place to be Thursday night than in Cleveland, where basketball fans will feel like champions for the next two weeks, and hopefully even longer!

