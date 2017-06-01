Celebrities are #DefendingTheLand - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Celebrities are #DefendingTheLand

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LeBron James, Cavs warming up before Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. (Source: WOIO) LeBron James, Cavs warming up before Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Celebrities aren't afraid to root for the underdog.

Famous faces have been blowing up social media all day Thursday showing their support for LeBron James and the Cavs.

One of Cleveland's best cooks was caught talking smack to his California rival...Tell him Mr. Symon!

And then there's this guy, who knows a thing or two about winning....

Local rapper 'Chip tha Ripper' had this to say...

Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas is ready to Defend the Land!

And Warrensville High School graduate Arsenio Hall started cheering early....

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly