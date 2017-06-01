Celebrities are #DefendingTheLand

LeBron James, Cavs warming up before Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. (Source: WOIO)

Celebrities aren't afraid to root for the underdog.

Famous faces have been blowing up social media all day Thursday showing their support for LeBron James and the Cavs.

One of Cleveland's best cooks was caught talking smack to his California rival...Tell him Mr. Symon!

Cmon buddy...we may even spot you a 3-1 lead!!...oops! #NBAFinals #DEFENDtheLAND my boys are ?? https://t.co/LefQYyo9X3 — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 1, 2017

And then there's this guy, who knows a thing or two about winning....

CLEVELAND back in the Finals!! Game 1 bring the energy tonight let's go @KingJames and @cavs!!! pic.twitter.com/5zIxBeGkA4 — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) June 1, 2017

Local rapper 'Chip tha Ripper' had this to say...

Never let a doubt enter your mind. #DefendTheLand ?? — KING CHIP tha RIPPER (@kingchip) June 1, 2017

Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas is ready to Defend the Land!

And Warrensville High School graduate Arsenio Hall started cheering early....

