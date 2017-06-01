Akron toddler revived with Narcan after opiate OD, authorities s - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron toddler revived with Narcan after opiate OD, authorities say

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Paramedics revived a 1-year-old who had overdosed on an opiate in Akron on Thursday.

The child is at the Children's Hospital.

The mother has not yet been located, authorities said.

The child will be turned over to children's services, pending an investigation.

