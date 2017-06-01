Cleveland police find 44-year-old's body, say he'd been shot in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police find 44-year-old's body, say he'd been shot in face

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 44-year-old man was found dead in Cleveland on Thursday.

Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Continental Avenue, near the intersection of Kinsman Road and E. 116th.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly