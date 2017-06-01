SUV stolen from elderly woman on Mother's Day found by her son

Ada Martin (left) was on the phone with her daughter Cindy when she was carjacked at gunpoint on Mother's Day. (Source: WOIO)

An SUV stolen from an elderly woman at gunpoint in Cleveland on Mother's Day has been recovered -- but not by the police.

The woman's son found the car just a few minutes away from her house on the east side.

Ada Martin pulled into her driveway on Mother's Day after church and says a man was waiting for her behind tall bushes on her property and approached her car.

“I tried to turn the truck back on. He was watching my hands and said, 'No, no, I don't want to hurt you, I will kill you.’ Then he walked up to the door, pulled his gun out and said, 'Give me the keys,’” she said.

Ada was on the phone with her daughter Cindy at the time. Ada bumped her head and was very shaken, but she was OK.

She says her car was found by chance. Her son spotted her SUV parked on the side of the road at East 139th Street and Melzer, just a few minutes away from her house.

“My son was on his way to work and just drove past it and said, 'Wait a minute,' he looked and said, 'That's my mother's car,’” she said.

Cindy is happy her mom's car was found, but she says more work needs to be done.

“This predator needs to be found, and justice needs to be brought to my mother so our family can have closure,” she said.

Community leader Khalid Samad says this is an example of why neighbors need to watch out for each other.

“That could've been my mother, my grandma, their mother or wife, sister or aunt. So as long as we begin to think like that, then we can mobilize out community and deal with these kinds of predators,” he said.

Neighbors told Ada's son that her car was sitting there parked on their street for two weeks and they even called police about it. Her SUV is in the police impound lot as evidence for now. Ada says it has some damage to the front end.

