Crash closes WB I-480 lanes near North Olmsted, police say car trapped under semi

Lanes of I-480 westbound were closed Thursday night near North Olmsted. Police said a car was trapped under a semi after a crash.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities said a man who appeared to be in his mid-30s was still trapped in the vehicle.

The interstate was shut down to set up a landing zone for a helicopter.

The crash took place west of Stearns Road.

Bad accident on I 480 westbound near the sterns Road exit north Olmsted. Highway shutdown in that area. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/npmuAcgl47 — Tiffani Tucker (@TiffaniTucker19) June 2, 2017

