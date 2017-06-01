Warriors trounce Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

It wasn't pretty for the Cavs, who couldn't help but continue to turn the ball over throughout the game.

The Warriors lead by about 20 points for most of the fourth quarter.

The final score was 113-91.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m.

Cavs fall by 23. If it makes you feel any better, they lost Gm 2 here a year ago by 33. pic.twitter.com/eNliyTjqfN — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

