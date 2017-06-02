LeBron after Game 1 loss: 'Let's get focused on Game 2'

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a disappointing loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs seem ready to move past the loss.

"Let's get focused on Game 2. We made a lot of mistakes," James said. He added, "We're capable of playing a lot better."

During a post-game press conference, LeBron blamed the loss partly on turnovers and defensive lapses.

When asked what went wrong, he said, "Turnovers." The team didn't just struggle during a particular quarter, but he said, "It was the whole game."

Another factor? LeBron simply said, "KD."

