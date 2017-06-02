Don't panic! LeBron is used to losing Game 1

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks on the floor during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Cavaliers may have lost Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, but history shows there is no reason to be concerned yet.

During his postgame press conference, LeBron is already looking beyond the loss. "Let's get focused on Game 2. We made a lot of mistakes," James said. "We're capable of playing a lot better."

In 2016, the Cavs lost Game 1 to the Warriors, and we all know how that series ended. In 2015, a depleted team full of injuries lost Game 1, but came back and won the next two straight games against the Warriors. As a member of the Miami Heat in 2014, LeBron lost to the Spurs in Game 1, but won the next game. LeBron's Miami Heat team lost the first game in the 2013 and 2012 NBA Finals, but eventually came back and won the championship in both years.

Out of his last five appearances in the NBA Finals, history has been on LeBron's side. Three championships despite five Game 1 losses.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday night in Oakland.

