SWAT teams called after stabber barricaded in Cleveland's west s - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

SWAT teams called after stabber barricaded in Cleveland's west side

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police and the SWAT team were called to a barricade situation early Friday morning. The activity is near the 3300 block of West 123rd Street. 

Police say a suspect barricaded himself in a home with two other people after a stabbing incident.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated.

