SWAT teams called after stabber barricaded in Cleveland's west side

Cleveland police and the SWAT team were called to a barricade situation early Friday morning. The activity is near the 3300 block of West 123rd Street.

POLICE ACTIVITY: W. 123rd Street near Triskett Rd. Use caution & stay with @Cleveland19news for the latest. pic.twitter.com/XlpbNIIng4 — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) June 2, 2017

Police say a suspect barricaded himself in a home with two other people after a stabbing incident.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated.

