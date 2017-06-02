Where to score free treats on 'National Doughnut Day'

Whether you spell it "donut" or "doughnut," everybody can agree that free doughnuts are good.

"National Doughnut Day," which is celebrated on the first Friday of June, was created to honor the women of the Salvation Army in World War I that fed the soldiers. According to NationalDayCalender.com, the women often cooked the doughnuts in the metal helmets of the American soldiers and fed them to help boost morale.

Dunkin' Donuts - Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of a beverage.

Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of a beverage. Entenmann's - Enter the company’s contest for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Enter the company’s contest for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year. Krispy Kreme - Get a free doughnut of your choice.

Get a free doughnut of your choice. Tim Hortons - Buy a coffee and get a free classic doughnut.

Check with your local doughnut shops to see what kind of deals or specials they have to celebrate "National Doughnut Day."

