Toddler struck by vehicle in Akron driveway dies

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A 15-month-old girl who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Akron has died. 

It happened in the 1200 block of Lily Street. Police said Alayah Harris was struck around 4:40 p.m. when a relative backing out of the driveway hit the child.  

The girl was transported to the hospital where she died around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 

The collision remains under investigation. 

