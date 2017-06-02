Toddler struck by vehicle in Akron driveway dies

A 15-month-old girl who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Akron has died.

It happened in the 1200 block of Lily Street. Police said Alayah Harris was struck around 4:40 p.m. when a relative backing out of the driveway hit the child.

The girl was transported to the hospital where she died around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The collision remains under investigation.

