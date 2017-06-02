WATCH: Suspect streams his arrest on Facebook Live

Bath police and members of the United States Marshal's arrested a fugitive wanted for domestic violence. The suspect streamed his own tense arrest on Facebook Live.

It appears in the Facebook Live that the suspect was watching law enforcement in surveillance cameras as they were knocking on his door. The police repeatedly told the suspect to drop his phone, but he yelled "I'm live" and "I'm recording."

Bath police say the suspect was arrested and taken to Summit County Jail without any violent incident.

