Investigator in the officer-involved shooting in Ashtabula was not wearing a body camera

Ashtabula police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West 38th Street in Ashtabula.

Officers responded to a home after someone called 911 to report somebody broke into a home, armed with a handgun. The suspect was holding a woman at gunpoint inside the house. When police arrived, two men were involved in a struggle in the home.

Police say the suspect refused to drop the gun. An officer fired and hit the suspect. The suspect was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. His condition is not yet known.

Investigators said the intruder did not suffer any gunshot injuries. The officer was not wearing a body camera.

At least three other people were in the house at the time of the incident.

There are no injuries to any of the involved officers.

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.