Officers find suspected drugs at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Ashtabula

BCI on the scene of officer involved shooting nearly 12 hours later

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in the city of Ashtabula.

A search warrant was obtained by investigators. Officers found a digital scale, $5,500 in cash, suspected illegal drug packaging, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Three firearms and ammo were found inside the residents and seized by investigators.

Ashtabula police said in a statement they received a 911 call at approximately 5:15 a.m. that a man had broken into a home in the 400 block of West 38th Street and was possibly holding a woman at gunpoint. According to the statement, three officers responded to the home and found two men were involved in a struggle in the home.

One of the men was holding a gun.

Police said in their statement they asked the man to drop the gun several times, he did not, and an officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect.

Cleveland 19 did speak to a neighbor who said she heard someone yell, "drop it," four times before she heard gunshots.

“One of the residents of the home was shot by the officer, and another individual believed to have been the intruder that the call was originally about was injured prior to the officers arrival," said Mark Kollar, a special agent supervisor with the BCI.

Kollar said that BCI agents collected multiple weapons from the home, as well as the officer’s weapon. He went on to say that the BCI was asked to investigate the incident by Ashtabula police.

“We will collect the facts and then turn them over to the Ashtabula County prosecuting attorney's office as far as the legality of the use of force," Kollar said.

Several neighbors told Cleveland 19 they heard the gunshots. Karen Williams, who lives in the high rise building nearby said the shots woke her from a deep sleep.

“I heard the gunshots this morning but I thought it was my TV you know so I didn't get up,” said neighbor Willie Guiton.

He described his neighbors as, “good people, nice people.”

Guiton said the neighbors had another break-in a few weeks prior to Friday’s incident. Ashtabula police said their only call for service to that address in the past two years was for Friday morning’s incident.

Guiton has surveillance cameras on his home that captured audio of the early morning gunshots, followed by unintelligible yelling.

A representative with the BCI said that the Ashtabula police department doesn’t have body cameras, and that there wasn’t any dashcam of the incident available.

At least three other people were in the house at the time of the incident.

There are no injuries to any of the involved officers.

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

