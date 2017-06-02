Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ashtabula

Ashtabula police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West 38th Street in Ashtabula.

Police did not immediately confirm what led to the shooting, but one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound.

A second person involved was also taken to the hospital.

There are no injuries to any of the involved officers.

This story will be updated.

