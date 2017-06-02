LeBron displays leadership despite disappointing loss (video)

LeBron James is without a doubt the leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was displayed in a video shared by the Cavs on social media.
The video, simply captioned "Leadership," shows LeBron leading the team down the tunnel after Thursday's disappointing loss. He then turns around and high-fives and shakes hands with all of his teammates, who all appear to be visibly disheartened.
He is nicknamed "The King" for a reason. The players look up to him for support in nearly every aspect; emotionally, physically, spiritually.
LeBron knows that the series is not over. It was just one loss, and he needs to team to stay optimistic.
