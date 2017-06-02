Cleveland Clinic giving out 2017 NBA Finals onesies to newborn Cavs fans

The Cleveland Clinic is once again fitting Cleveland Cavalier-themed onesies on newborn babies that are delivered throughout the Clinic's delivery rooms.

The onesies say "Born to Eat. Sleep. Defend the Land" on them, and are given out thanks to a donation from Cavs General Manager David Griffin and his wife, Meredith.

Throughout the NBA Finals, the Clinic is asking for $25 donations to benefit the Cleveland Clinic Children's hospital. Anyone who donates will receive one of the special onesies.

(Video courtesy of Cleveland Clinic)

