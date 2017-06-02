Rihanna calls fan the B-word; takes a bow before LeBron

One Cleveland Cavaliers fan that didn't seem to mind the team wasn't playing very well was Rihanna.

The pop singer, a big LeBron James fan, took an even bigger bow before him court side during the fourth quarter while walking back to her seat.

And if that's not enough --

When walking past the locker room while leaving the game Rihanna and her friends could hear fans chanting for that 'other team', so Rihanna made sure she responded saying, "It doesn’t matter, b----"..."the king is still the king.”

Many of us feel the same way, we just probably wouldn't say it out loud.

Go Cavs!

