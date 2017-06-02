Ohio's first LGBT historic marker placed in downtown Cleveland

Ohio City is now home to the state's first LGBT historic marker at West 29th Street and Detroit Avenue.

The same intersection is where the LGBT Community Center is located and it's also where, in 1989, the first Pride festival was held in Cleveland.

Kerry McCormack is the Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman representing the neighborhoods of downtown, Ohio City, Tremont and Stockyards.

June is Pride month. Cleveland Pride's parade is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. Several Pride events are scheduled through the weekend as well. Click here for more information.

