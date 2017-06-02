Tickets for the Cavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Watch Party are sold out

Tickets for Sunday's Cavaliers vs. Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 Watch Party at Quicken Loans Arena are sold out.

All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at the Q are being donated to the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set to start at 8 p.m. on June 4.

Golden State won game one of the series.

