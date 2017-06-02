55-year-old man in Cleveland accused of driving drunk and hitting a person

A 55-year-old man in Cleveland is accused of driving drunk and hitting a person. The incident happened on Thursday around 5 p.m. at Superior and East 115th Street.

The victim is 27-year-old Clarice Campbell. She began crossing Superior in a marked crosswalk with a green traffic signal when she was struck.

Police say the driver Randy McDowell failed to stop at the red light. He was driving a Ford F-150 and was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with OVI and aggravated vehicular assault. The victim is at UH with serious injuries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.