Manakiki Golf Course is one of the top five Ohio public golf courses. Located 17 miles east of downtown Cleveland. This elegant course offers a variety of challenges including doglegs, water hazards, up-and-down shots, back-to-back par 5s, short, long, tight, and open holes, and two canyon holes. Book your tee time today. Cleveland Metroparks. 100 years strong.
440.942.2500
For Pricing and more information ~ Manakiki Golf Course
Cleveland Metroparks Golf Courses ~ Play all eight scenic golf courses!
